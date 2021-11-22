Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Rewatch "Jingle All the Way" and see these Twin Cities spots

“Jingle All the Way,” the Christmas movie filmed in the Twin Cities, hit theaters 25 years ago today.

Background: It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a workaholic Edina dad who is trying to make good with his son by buying him a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas. Arnold battles another dad, played by Sinbad, to find one of the last remaining toys before Christmas.

Phil Hartman plays Schwarzenegger's neighbor and is moving in on his wife (Rita Wilson) while Schwarzenegger looks for Turbo Man.

The movie performed well at the box office but was skewered by critics with a 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nick's take: I re-watched “Jingle All the Way” on a plane ride a couple years ago. It truly is one of those movies that's so bad, it's good.

The fun and nostalgic Minnesota scenes alone are worth the 90-minute investment. You get to see Mickey's Diner, Linden Hills, Mall of America and Nicollet Mall.

