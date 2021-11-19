Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

4 cool things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

Looking for something fun to do before Thanksgiving week? Here are some options.

💡Get in the holiday spirit in downtown St. Paul tonight for the Rice Park tree lighting, where officials will flip the switch to over 20,000 twinkle lights. Food trucks, live music and outdoor games to follow. Free. Details.

🧙‍♂️Dress in your finest robes for Boom Island’s Yule Ball tonight, a wizarding night of costumes, Harry Potter-inspired beers and live music at Boom Island Brewing Company. A kid-friendly “junior” Yule Ball will be held on Saturday from 12-4pm. Free. Details.

👩‍💻 BYOC (Bring your own computer) to LAN, LAN, Grey LAN, a Minnesota culture-themed gaming festival this weekend. Play games like Overwatch, Minecraft and Duck Game online or in person at Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington — all profits go to Make A Wish. Prices vary. Details.

🔮Check out your own reflection at Quantum Mirror in St. Louis Park, a newly-opened walkthrough exhibit involving digital art projected onto 180 mirrors. $25 for 25 minutes. Details.