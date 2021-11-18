Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Property taxes for Minnesota communities to increase by 4.5% in 2022

Minnesotans are getting their proposed property tax statements this week, and most of you are probably noticing a hike in what you have to pay next year.

Driving the news: Overall 2022 preliminary property taxes statewide will increase by 4.5%, according to a report released this week by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

That compares to last year, when overall taxes only went up by 2.1%.

Of note: These figures are preliminary and often decrease — if only slightly — when final city, county and school district budgets are approved.

And your mileage may vary depending on how much your home's value has increased and how much your community's tax base expanded.

Zoom in: Property tax levy increases can vary widely depending on where you live.

Minneapolis and St. Paul's proposed city levies are up by 5.5% and 6.9%, respectively. Hennepin and Ramsey counties' levies are up by 3.5% and 1.5% respectively.

Some of the cities seeing the biggest jumps include Ramsey (17.8%), Corcoran (13.5%), Vadnais Heights (13.1%), Excelsior (12.1%) and Inver Grove Heights (9.7%).

Meanwhile, Lake Elmo's proposed tax levy is up a whopping 42%.