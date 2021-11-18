Nov 18, 2021 - Food and Drink
We tried it: Bebe Zito's Thanksgiving-themed ice cream
Audrey Kennedy
two scoops of ice cream in colorful striped cup in front of graffiti background
The Hakuna Batata ice cream at Bebe Zito. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

I stopped by Bebe Zito's Malcolm Yards location this week to sample the small-batch shop's new Thanksgiving-themed ice creams.

What I ordered: Scoops of Hakuna Batata, a sweet potato and Chinese five spice ice cream, and Turkey and Waffles, which has a waffle base with "turkey streusel" mix-ins.

My review: 4/10, at best. Neither delivered on the Thanksgiving flavors.

  • Hakuna Batata tasted overwhelmingly like cloves, while Turkey and Waffles was aggressively sweet, even for ice cream. It's as if someone dumped a cup of maple syrup over a scoop of vanilla.
  • And, not a single bit of turkey streusel to be found.

Cost: $13.40 for two regular scoops in a cup, including the Malcolm Yards 18% hospitality surcharge. Parking was free.

Of note: Milkjam Creamery is also offering Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors this month, including Sour Cream Apple Pie and Pumpkin Dulce Crunch.

