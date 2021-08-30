Retracted: Twin Cities acupuncture clinic faces wage theft suit

Axios has removed this article because prior versions fell short of our editorial standards.

The article reported on a class action lawsuit filed against American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) and its owners alleging wage and hour violations. Subsequent to publication, the plaintiffs retracted all prior allegations that they had made against AAAOM and its owners, including allegations that they had violated state and federal laws and/or engaged in criminal conduct. In connection with this retraction and plaintiff’s statement that they “do not believe that there is a basis for pursing their claims in this matter further,” the lawsuit was dismissed on Sept. 20, 2022. As part of the settlement with AAAOM, plaintiffs reimbursed AAAOM for a portion of their legal fees incurred in the action.