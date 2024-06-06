58 mins ago - News

Nonprofit grades San Diego-area cities' climate plans

headshot
Illustration of a ruler with smoke coming out of the top, like a smokestack.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Climate plans in Carlsbad, Encinitas and La Mesa got the top marks in a new countywide report card from the nonprofit Climate Action Campaign.

Why it matters: California needs to nearly triple the rate at which it has cut greenhouse gasses since 2010 if it's going to meet its 2030 emissions target.

  • The state has cut emissions about 1.5% per year since 2010 but needs to shave 4.4% each year to reach its goal.

Catch up quick: Eight cities have "legally enforceable" climate action plans, meaning they not only set emission-reduction targets and outlined policies needed to meet them, but are subject to lawsuits if they don't follow through.

  • CAC sued the city of San Diego in 2022 over its plan and reached a settlement earlier this year that commits the city to produce annual progress reports, hold public hearings and plan changes if it falls short.

Driving the news: This year's report card only graded cities by how well they're implementing their climate plans, not the loftiness of their blueprints.

  • "Without implementation plans and funding dollars, it makes climate action plans aspirational — they don't mean a lot without actual action," said Anthony Dang, the report's author.

Case in point: Cities that pledged to reduce driving should immediately spend on "complete streets" projects, Dang said.

Friction point: Many city plans call to electrify buildings — phasing out gas-burning appliances for electric alternatives — by prohibiting gas plumbing in new construction.

  • That effort suffered a major blow when a state appeals court ruled the city of Berkeley's ordinance was illegal.
  • CAC praised Encinitas for pursuing another route — a code that allows gas plumbing but incentivizes all-electric construction to make it the cheaper option.
  • "That's what we consider the gold standard going forward," said Anthony Dang, the report's author.

State of play: Carlsbad, Encinitas and La Mesa got the top grades for taking steps to implement their already-adopted plans.

  • San Diego, Oceanside, Chula Vista, Escondido, San Marcos and Vista got middling marks for dragging their feet on turning aspirations into action.
  • San Diego's grade did not account for implementation requirements included in its settlement of the CAC lawsuit because that begins next year.

What we're watching: The San Diego Association of Governments received a $1 million grant from the EPA to produce a climate action plan for the entire region.

  • It released an initial report in March and needs to produce a comprehensive plan by next July.
  • "Climate change doesn't know what municipal boundaries are," Dang said. "We have to work collaboratively as a region."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more