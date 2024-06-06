Why it matters: California needs to nearly triple the rate at which it has cut greenhouse gasses since 2010 if it's going to meet its 2030 emissions target.
The state has cut emissions about 1.5% per year since 2010 but needs to shave 4.4% each year to reach its goal.
Catch up quick: Eight cities have "legally enforceable" climate action plans, meaning they not only set emission-reduction targets and outlined policies needed to meet them, but are subject to lawsuits if they don't follow through.
CAC sued the city of San Diego in 2022 over its plan and reached a settlement earlier this year that commits the city to produce annual progress reports, hold public hearings and plan changes if it falls short.
Driving the news: This year's report card only graded cities by how well they're implementing their climate plans, not the loftiness of their blueprints.
"Without implementation plans and funding dollars, it makes climate action plans aspirational — they don't mean a lot without actual action," said Anthony Dang, the report's author.