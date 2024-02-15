City, enviros settle lawsuit over San Diego climate plan

Environmental activists who sued the city of San Diego in 2022, arguing its climate action plan lacked funding and a timeline for meeting its goals, have agreed to a settlement.

Why it matters: San Diego committed to reducing 40% of its emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2035 but has struggled to make progress on the goals it set to get there.

By the numbers: One of those goals is the city's pledge to get 50% of commuters biking, walking or taking transit to work by 2035.

13% of commuters biked, walked or took transit last year, after the 2015 version of the plan envisioned 22% of commuters doing so by 2020.

The latest: The City Council agreed to a settlement Tuesday with nonprofits the Climate Action Campaign and the Coastal Environmental.

The agreement calls for the city to release additional emissions data to track progress against the plan's benchmarks, and would require officials to consider amending the blueprint if the city is off track.

The city also will pay $120,000 to cover the groups' legal fees, while the group will dismiss their lawsuit.

What he's saying: Mayor Todd Gloria said the settlement reinforces the city's commitment to its climate plan and eliminates uncertainty over its status.