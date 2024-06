Share on email (opens in new window)

This summer, San Diego will have Cool Zones at dozens of libraries, community centers and other locations around the county. Why it matters: The program offers free, safe, air-conditioned shelters for residents to escape extreme heat — San Diego's most prevalent climate risk.

Zoom in: The county's list of Cool Zone sites, open now through Oct. 31, provides hours and locations.

Use this map to find nearby locations.

Call 211 to find a location and get free transportation.

Plus, the county and San Diego Gas & Electric provide free electric fans to eligible elderly residents or people with disabilities or low income with limited transportation.