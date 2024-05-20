Extreme heat is San Diego's most prevalent climate risk

Extreme heat is the most widespread climate risk in San Diego, and its frequency will increase substantially in most of the city over the next 30 years, according to a new Brookings report. Why it matters: Acute climate events like hurricanes and wildfires get more media attention, but chronic ones like extreme heat can have the potential to impact more people — and low-income households need more support to adapt.

The big picture: Inland neighborhoods unsurprisingly experience more extreme-heat events — days with temperatures above 90 degrees — than coastal areas, but more San Diegans are expected to feel the heat in coming years.

20% of neighborhoods last year experienced 6-20 high-heat days last year. The Brookings report says that percentage could swell to 52% over the next three decades.

Neighborhoods with more than 20 days above 90 degrees may go from 12% last year to 21% in 30 years.

Meanwhile, the 32% of neighborhoods that felt extreme heat two or fewer times last year is expected to fall to just 1%.

Threat level: The median annual cooling cost citywide is $505, and a key question facing city leaders is what share of households will struggle to cover those costs as prolonged heatwaves and extreme-heat days increase.

"Unfortunately, that question is difficult to answer consistently across neighborhoods with the available data," the report's authors write.

The intrigue: The authors were surprised to find that, unlike in other cities, heat risk is not strongly correlated with race or income in San Diego.

That's in part because some low-income neighborhoods — like Barrio Logan — are near the coast, while some wealthy neighborhoods — like Scripps Ranch — are inland.

Zoom in: The study isolated City Heights, where extreme-heat risks and cooling costs can vary from one part of the community to another.

High-heat days are more common on the east side of the neighborhood, and heating costs are higher on the northern edge.

City Heights' median annual cooling cost of $574 is 15% above the citywide average, while the community's typical household income of $47,299 is less than half the city's.

In one 12-block City Heights area, zero properties experienced more than 20 high-heat days last year, yet 209 properties in that area are expected to do so in 30 years.

The bottom line: "The challenge of how to keep people safe and healthy — as both population and housing stock continue to age — will only become more urgent," the study authors write.