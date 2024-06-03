Share on email (opens in new window)

UCSD workers strike over the university's response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

About 200 academic workers, including students, protested outside UC San Diego's Geisel Library Monday as part of a union-led strike at UC campuses statewide. Why it matters: Their union, UAW 4811, alleges workers' rights were violated over the university's handling of pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campus.

Zoom in: The alleged unfair labor practices include changing workplace speech policies by summoning police that dismantled encampments and arrested hundreds of students and employees peacefully protesting at UCSD, UCLA and UC Irvine, according to the union.

Student workers who protested also faced suspension and further disciplinary action — charges that the union is demanding the university drop.

Meanwhile, the UC system is pursuing legal action to stop the strike, arguing it harms students and violates the union's contract.

The latest: On Monday, the state labor board again declined to order an immediate halt to the strike by thousands of UC workers ranging from postdoctoral researchers to graduate teaching assistants who hold office hours and grade assignments.

While the strike has resulted in canceled classes and disrupted coursework, the board ruled that the university has not met the high legal standard of causing "irreparable harm" necessary for an injunction, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Yes, but: The ruling did not determine whether the strike is legal.

Now, UC plans to file a breach of contract action against UAW in state court.

What to watch: The university and the union are in mediation, which could end the strike through a settlement, before the strike is set to end on June 30.

What's next: UCSD academic workers plan to picket throughout the week, leading into final exams, with planned rallies at Warren Mall and Geisel Library.