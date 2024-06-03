Student workers who protested also faced suspension and further disciplinary action — charges that the union is demanding the university drop.
Meanwhile, the UC system is pursuing legal action to stop the strike, arguing it harms students and violates the union's contract.
The latest: On Monday, the state labor board again declined to order an immediate halt to the strike by thousands of UC workers ranging from postdoctoral researchers to graduate teaching assistants who hold office hours and grade assignments.
While the strike has resulted in canceled classes and disrupted coursework, the board ruled that the university has not met the high legal standard of causing "irreparable harm" necessary for an injunction, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Yes, but: The ruling did not determine whether the strike is legal.
Now, UC plans to file a breach of contract action against UAW in state court.
What to watch: The university and the union are in mediation, which could end the strike through a settlement, before the strike is set to end on June 30.