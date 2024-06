Share on email (opens in new window)

It's tough to choose between their sweet and savory dishes — or whether to order a specialty coffee and a bloody mary — but brunch at Matteo makes you feel better about ordering it all. Why it matters: The South Park restaurant donates profits to local schools, homeless youth, arts and science programs, and other organizations nominated by the community through monthly "Giving Back Saturdays."

The food entices you to come back.

Dig in: The tiramisu brioche French toast was the star of the show.

The classic eggs Benedict came with a side of crispy breakfast potatoes.

Get a bloody mary, but make it spicy.

The vibe: The open-air restaurant has a modern farmhouse feel with a dog-friendly patio, plus a bakery and coffee/cocktail bar.

Zoom out: Matteo is owned by the same restaurateur behind popular Italian spots Buona Forchetta, Gelati & Peccati, and Meraki.

If you go: It's open for breakfast and brunch 7am-3pm Monday-Friday and 8am-3pm weekends.