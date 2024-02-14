Feb 14, 2024 - News
Jazz musician lineup at South Park's new Meraki
Meraki, the long-awaited restaurant and event space from the folks behind Buona Forchetta, is open at last. Turns out, it's a music venue — sort of.
State of play: The restaurant/bar just up the street from the original Buona Forchetta in South Park is opening in style with a spring jazz series that begins next week.
- The series is produced by music students from Mission Bay High School, and all proceeds go to the school's music program.
What's happening: The initial lineup of third-Thursday monthly shows boasts some of local music's most celebrated names, including:
- Feb. 22, Euphoria Brass Band — This New Orleans brass band, who's been making San Diego crowds dance for more than a decade, offers a fitting Mardi Gras celebration on their way to multiple San Diego Music Awards nominations.
- March 21, Gilbert Castellanos — This well-known jazz trumpeter has been SDMA's best jazz artist six times, as well as musician of the year, while playing with the San Diego Symphony and sharing the stage with legends like Quincy Jones, Dizzy Gillespie and Wynton Marsalis.
- April 25, Holly Hofmann — The internationally renowned jazz flutist won the Jazz Hero award from the Jazz Journalists of America in 2019.
- May 30, Leonard Patton & Peter Sprague — Patton has been a jazz singer for 30 years, drawing comparisons to Sam Cooke and Bobby McFerrin, and has long played with Sprague, a guitarist praised by Pat Metheny.
What's next: Each show begins at 6:30pm; headliners take the stage at 7:30pm.
- Tickets for all four shows are on sale now — $20 for general admission or $60 for a dinner package.
