🎉 Congrats to Cory B., who was one of a handful of readers who correctly identified the Golden Hill Fountain Grotto.

Good, but incorrect, guesses included Balboa Park's former nudist colony at Zoro Garden Juniper Staircase

The big picture: The Golden Hill Fountain Grotto — just outside the main loop in Golden Hill Park, which is within Balboa Park's boundaries — was designed in 1907 by Henry Lord Gay.

He's better known for designing the Western Metal Supply Company Building in left field of Petco Park, the defining feature one of America's best ballparks

Zoom in: In 2016, Boy Scout Troop 53 and Will McCullough improved landscaping surrounding the fountain.