Fiat and Tyler are looking for new families. Photos: San Diego Humane Society

Pet adoption fees will be waived over Memorial Day Weekend at the San Diego Humane Society as part of an annual event sponsored by Mayor Todd Gloria. Why it matters: The local shelter system has long been struggling with overcrowding and is currently at 157% capacity.

By the numbers: About 1,800 animals are currently being cared for, which is seeing a record number of K-9s.

707 dogs are in the shelter, including 129 puppies — also an unusually high number.

The fine print: From Thursday to Sunday, fees will be waived for the first 100 adoptions, and then they will cost $25.

Small animals like birds, hamsters and turtles will be $5-$10.

If you go: Walk-in adoptions are available from 10am-5pm at the campuses in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido, and Oceanside.

Fun fact: More than half of San Diego's rental listings on Zillow are pet friendly.

Plus, pups like Fiat and Tyler can enjoy local dog-friendly beaches, restaurants, trails and accommodations.