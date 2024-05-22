Data: San Diego Regional Task Force on Housing; Note: The 2021 point-in-time count did not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.; Chart: Axios Visuals At least 10,605 people were experiencing homelessness in San Diego County during the region's annual January homeless census, according to data released today. Why it matters: This year's 3% increase is down steeply from the 22% rise the region experienced in 2023, but the homeless population is still growing despite $2 billion having been spent on the crisis since 2015.

By the numbers: Of the unhoused people in the county during the count, 6,110 were unsheltered, with the remainder in some form of shelter service, per the report from the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH).

That's up from 5,171 unsheltered people last year, or 18%.

The unsheltered count is the largest in recent history, topping the 5,621 in 2017.

The intrigue: The county's sheltered homeless population was 4,495 — actually down 12% from last year.

That decrease coincided with the loss of emergency federal funding for for hotel/motel vouchers, the RTFH report notes.

The roughly 450 people living at two camping sites operated and considered safe by the city are also counted as part of the region's unsheltered population.

What they're saying: The number of people living in their cars increased by 44% — from 768 last year to 1,104 this year — leading task force CEO Tamera Kohler to conclude the region needs to focus on shelter options.

"We must focus on populations like seniors, veterans and people living in cars, where proven housing strategies can make a difference in the months and years ahead," she said in a statement accompanying the report.

What we're watching: Mayor Todd Gloria pledged in his state of the city speech this year to open a new, 1,000-bed shelter to get people experiencing homelessness off the streets and connect them with services.