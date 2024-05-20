May 20, 2024 - News

San Diego golfer Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship

A male golfer celebrates.

Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. Photo: Michael Reaves via Getty Images

San Diego native Xander Schauffele birdied the 18th hole to win the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club yesterday.

Why it matters: This is Schauffele's first major win and he did it with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history.

State of play: The Scripps Ranch High and SDSU alum started the final day tied for the lead, then closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Bryson DeChambeau.

  • He finished 21-under 263 with the winning birdie.

Fun fact: Schauffele is the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol to win the PGA Championship by one shot with a birdie on the last hole.

What's next: With this win, Schauffele moved to No. 2 in the world and qualified to defend his gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Xander Schauffele putts on the 18th green during the final round. Photo: Michael Reaves via Getty Images
