State of play: The Scripps Ranch High and SDSU alum started the final day tied for the lead, then closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Bryson DeChambeau.

He finished 21-under 263 with the winning birdie.

Fun fact: Schauffele is the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol to win the PGA Championship by one shot with a birdie on the last hole.

What's next: With this win, Schauffele moved to No. 2 in the world and qualified to defend his gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.