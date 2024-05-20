San Diego golfer Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship
San Diego native Xander Schauffele birdied the 18th hole to win the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club yesterday.
Why it matters: This is Schauffele's first major win and he did it with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history.
State of play: The Scripps Ranch High and SDSU alum started the final day tied for the lead, then closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Bryson DeChambeau.
- He finished 21-under 263 with the winning birdie.
Fun fact: Schauffele is the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol to win the PGA Championship by one shot with a birdie on the last hole.
What's next: With this win, Schauffele moved to No. 2 in the world and qualified to defend his gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more