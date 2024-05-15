Yoga classes at parks and beaches around San Diego are at risk of being shut down. Why it matters: Yoga instructors have been forced to cancel free community classes as the city enforces an updated policy that requires permits for businesses and certain group gatherings.

Catch up quick: In February, the city revised its sidewalk vending ordinance, making it easier to punish rogue vendors, cracking down on people who used free-speech claims to avoid prohibitions and clarifying that exercise classes are not protected from enforcement.

Enforcement is now hitting yoga classes that are typically free or donation based.

Between the lines: City code prohibits groups of four or more people engaged in commercial recreational activities — including yoga, fitness classes and dog training — without a permit.

Those permits are also only available for certain areas, including Mission Bay and Balboa Park. It excludes Sunset Cliffs, where groups have been practicing yoga for years.

Picnics and other gatherings of 50 or more also require a permit in parks, beaches and bays, which caused trouble for a women's walking group earlier this year.

What's next: Some of the affected yoga instructors are raising money for a civil rights lawyer and petitioning the city to change the ordinance.