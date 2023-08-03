Share on email (opens in new window)

Sunset yoga at Palisades Park in Pacific Beach is a peaceful way to end the weekday. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

One of my friends (who happens to be a yoga instructor) visited me recently and, naturally, sunset yoga was at the top of her itinerary.

We found this gem at Palisades Park in Pacific Beach that offers open classes on a grassy spot overlooking the ocean.

Details: PB Sunset Yoga offers classes on weekdays from 6-7pm.

The park is north of the boardwalk between Law Street and Crystal Drive.

Different instructors teach class each day.

It's donation-based, so give what you can.

Be smart: Parking can be tough, so plan to arrive early and bring a mat.