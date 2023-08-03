1 hour ago - Health
Practice yoga in Pacific Beach with an ocean view
One of my friends (who happens to be a yoga instructor) visited me recently and, naturally, sunset yoga was at the top of her itinerary.
We found this gem at Palisades Park in Pacific Beach that offers open classes on a grassy spot overlooking the ocean.
Details: PB Sunset Yoga offers classes on weekdays from 6-7pm.
- The park is north of the boardwalk between Law Street and Crystal Drive.
- Different instructors teach class each day.
- It's donation-based, so give what you can.
Be smart: Parking can be tough, so plan to arrive early and bring a mat.
