Closing out Wonderfront

Driving the news: A young, diverse crowd packed the festival grounds Friday, eating up standout sets by JID and Channel Tres.
The day got off to a rough start, with late-afternoon general admission wait times to enter the grounds exceeding an hour.
Paul Thornton, Wonderfront's managing partner, said that was due to many people showing up at once for T-Pain's set, but mostly an "unusually large number of confiscations of prohibited items" by security.
State of play: There were no such issues Saturday and Sunday.