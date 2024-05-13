Closing out Wonderfront

7 hours ago - News

Wonderfront Festival crowd in front of the San Diego Covention Center and hotels

The Saturday crowd in front of the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival's two main stages. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival on the downtown waterfront sold out its 15,000-person capacity Friday night.

Why it matters: The latest push to establish Wonderfront as a marquee event coincided with a tough year for music festivals.

Driving the news: A young, diverse crowd packed the festival grounds Friday, eating up standout sets by JID and Channel Tres.

  • The day got off to a rough start, with late-afternoon general admission wait times to enter the grounds exceeding an hour.
  • Paul Thornton, Wonderfront's managing partner, said that was due to many people showing up at once for T-Pain's set, but mostly an "unusually large number of confiscations of prohibited items" by security.

State of play: There were no such issues Saturday and Sunday.

  • Wonderfront had a near-capacity crowd of about 14,000 Saturday, per the Union-Tribune.
  • The festival hasn't yet announced Sunday's attendance, but the crowd was noticeably smaller, especially by the time Beck closed out the weekend with a hit-packed set for the remaining diehards.
