Closing out Wonderfront

The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival on the downtown waterfront sold out its 15,000-person capacity Friday night.

Why it matters: The latest push to establish Wonderfront as a marquee event coincided with a tough year for music festivals.

Driving the news: A young, diverse crowd packed the festival grounds Friday, eating up standout sets by JID and Channel Tres.

The day got off to a rough start, with late-afternoon general admission wait times to enter the grounds exceeding an hour.

Paul Thornton, Wonderfront's managing partner, said that was due to many people showing up at once for T-Pain's set, but mostly an "unusually large number of confiscations of prohibited items" by security.

State of play: There were no such issues Saturday and Sunday.