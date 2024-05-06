20 mins ago - News

Padres make another big trade, bring in All-Star Arraez

Luis Arraez

Luis Arraez joined the Padres after a Friday trade with the Florida Marlins. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Padres swung their third major trade since the end of last season on Friday, and their new addition wasted no time making an impression.

Why it matters: Acquiring two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Florida Marlins reinforces that the Padres plan to contend this year, even as they've slashed payroll from last season.

Driving the news: The Padres received the All-Star second baseman in exchange for three prospects and right-handed reliever Woo-Suk Go.

  • Dillon Head, the Padres' first-round pick last season, highlights the package headed to Miami.
  • Minor leaguer Nathan Martorella found out he was traded to the Marlins while he was on second base.

Catch up quick: Arraez made his debut Saturday night at rival Arizona, leading off and serving as designated hitter while going four-for-six at the plate with a double, RBI and two runs scored as the Padres won their fourth straight.

What he's saying: "This is baseball. This is what I love. This is what I enjoy every day — especially today," Arraez said after Saturday's 13-1 win.

Yes, but: The Diamondbacks returned the favor Sunday, winning 11-4.

  • Arraez played second base Sunday and went one-for-five at the plate.

The big picture: The Padres took two out of three from Arizona, pushing their record to 18-19.

