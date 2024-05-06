Padres make another big trade, bring in All-Star Arraez

The Padres swung their third major trade since the end of last season on Friday, and their new addition wasted no time making an impression.

Why it matters: Acquiring two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Florida Marlins reinforces that the Padres plan to contend this year, even as they've slashed payroll from last season.

Driving the news: The Padres received the All-Star second baseman in exchange for three prospects and right-handed reliever Woo-Suk Go.

Dillon Head, the Padres' first-round pick last season, highlights the package headed to Miami.

Minor leaguer Nathan Martorella found out he was traded to the Marlins while he was on second base.

Catch up quick: Arraez made his debut Saturday night at rival Arizona, leading off and serving as designated hitter while going four-for-six at the plate with a double, RBI and two runs scored as the Padres won their fourth straight.

What he's saying: "This is baseball. This is what I love. This is what I enjoy every day — especially today," Arraez said after Saturday's 13-1 win.

Yes, but: The Diamondbacks returned the favor Sunday, winning 11-4.

Arraez played second base Sunday and went one-for-five at the plate.

The big picture: The Padres took two out of three from Arizona, pushing their record to 18-19.