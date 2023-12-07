Juan Soto is no longer a Padre. Driving the news: The Padres and New York Yankees agreed to a blockbuster, seven-player trade Wednesday with San Diego superstar outfielder Juan Soto as the centerpiece, the team announced.

Why it matters: Soto was one of the best hitters in the National League last year and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. The Padres' acquisition of him in 2022 solidified the team as a World Series contender willing to buck small-market expectations.

The 25-year-old had just a year left on his contract, and is expected to fetch one of MLB's largest-ever deals when he next signs.

Yes, but: Trading him and his $33 million salary to the big-market Yankees indicates the end of the Padres' free-spending days, the first major step in their signaled offseason plan to cut payroll by some $50 million before next season.

Details: The Padres packaged Trent Grisham, the team's primary center fielder and his nearly $5 million salary, with Soto in exchange for:

Michael King, a 28-year-old, right-handed pitcher who started nine games for the Yankees last year, throwing 104 innings with a 2.75 ERA.

Drew Thorpe, a 23-year-old, right-handed pitcher who MLB Pipeline ranked as the Yankees' fifth-best prospect last season.

Randy Vásquez, a 25-year-old, right-handed pitcher who made his MLB debut in 2023.

Jhony Brito, another 25-year-old righty, who pitched in the bigs for the first time last year.

Kyle Higashioka, a 33-year-old catcher who has spent the majority of his career as a backup.

Zoom in: King is expected to immediately start for the Padres, as the team fills three vacant spots from last year's rotation.

That includes Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who is currently a free agent.

What we're watching: Saying goodbye to Soto isn't any fun, but the Padres still have a $200 million payroll and superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.