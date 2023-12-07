Padres trade Juan Soto to Yankees
Juan Soto is no longer a Padre.
Driving the news: The Padres and New York Yankees agreed to a blockbuster, seven-player trade Wednesday with San Diego superstar outfielder Juan Soto as the centerpiece, the team announced.
Why it matters: Soto was one of the best hitters in the National League last year and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. The Padres' acquisition of him in 2022 solidified the team as a World Series contender willing to buck small-market expectations.
- The 25-year-old had just a year left on his contract, and is expected to fetch one of MLB's largest-ever deals when he next signs.
Yes, but: Trading him and his $33 million salary to the big-market Yankees indicates the end of the Padres' free-spending days, the first major step in their signaled offseason plan to cut payroll by some $50 million before next season.
Details: The Padres packaged Trent Grisham, the team's primary center fielder and his nearly $5 million salary, with Soto in exchange for:
- Michael King, a 28-year-old, right-handed pitcher who started nine games for the Yankees last year, throwing 104 innings with a 2.75 ERA.
- Drew Thorpe, a 23-year-old, right-handed pitcher who MLB Pipeline ranked as the Yankees' fifth-best prospect last season.
- Randy Vásquez, a 25-year-old, right-handed pitcher who made his MLB debut in 2023.
- Jhony Brito, another 25-year-old righty, who pitched in the bigs for the first time last year.
- Kyle Higashioka, a 33-year-old catcher who has spent the majority of his career as a backup.
Zoom in: King is expected to immediately start for the Padres, as the team fills three vacant spots from last year's rotation.
- That includes Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who is currently a free agent.
What we're watching: Saying goodbye to Soto isn't any fun, but the Padres still have a $200 million payroll and superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
