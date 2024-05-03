San Diego reps again request federal funds to fix beach-polluting San Ysidro sewage plant

Imperial Beach coasts were closed most of 2023 due to cross-border sewage. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Congress in March allocated $100 million to start fixing a decrepit San Ysidro wastewater plant that dumps sewage into the Pacific Ocean. Now, a group of representatives are asking to finish the job. Why it matters: Federal officials and their Mexican counterparts have started making progress on the intractable cross-border sewage crisis, but without more resources the environmental injustice will continue.

Driving the news: A bipartisan group of 10 House members — eight in California and Texas — sent a letter to House Appropriations Committee leaders requesting next year's spending bill include $278 million for the International Boundary and Water Commission's construction budget.

The IBWC is the federal agency that maintains and operates the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, along San Diego's border with Tijuana.

The money would include other agency needs, like building levees and dams in El Paso, Texas and repairing another wastewater facility in Nogales, Arizona.

What they're saying: The funding would be enough to complete fixes and upgrades at the border facility, Rep. Scott Peters' (D-San Diego) office said in a press release announcing the request.

"(The plant) has for years failed to even meet Clean Water Act standards," the letter said. "That plant must be brought back into compliance."

San Diego Democratic representatives Sara Jacobs, Mike Levin and Juan Vargas signed on, but Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Escondido) abstained. He has previously demanded IBWC further explain the plant's cost overruns and maintenance issues.

State of play: The South Bay treatment facility is ostensibly equipped to treat 25 million gallons per day of sewage from Tijuana — but Voice of San Diego reported last year it had fallen into undisclosed disrepair and couldn't operate at that level, violating the Clean Water Act.

The IBWC discovered that failure while preparing to spend a $300 million, 2020 Congressional allocation meant to double the plant's capacity to 50 million gallons of sewage per day.

That expansion couldn't begin until the IBWC fixed the existing plant.

Flashback: President Biden signed a spending package last month that included $100 million for the repair work, after he requested $310 million.

The IBWC last year told San Diego's Regional Water Control Board the overall price tag for repairs and upgrades to the facility had ballooned to over $900 million.

Zoom out: In January, Mexico broke ground on repairs to a treatment plant in Punta Bandera, from which tides carry sewage north to San Diego beaches during the summer months.

Big picture: Water quality forced Imperial Beach to close its coastline for most of 2023, but Imperial beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre has estimated that completed repairs could reduce closures by 65%.