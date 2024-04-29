San Diego to open LGBTQ+ youth homeless shelter

San Diego is opening its first permanent shelter for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

Why it matters: Nearly 30% of LGBTQ youth report experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives nationwide, which puts them at an increased risk for mental health issues.

In San Diego, about 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ+.

The big picture: Rates of suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ+ youth have trended upward in recent years, according to a recent The Trevor Project report.

In California, 44% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in 2022, researchers found.

Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D) announced Friday that he secured $1.5 million in federal funding to convert unused office space into a 44-bed shelter in East Village.

What's next: The San Diego Housing Commission, which is converting the space, plans to submit documents to the city in late May for the building permit process.

If permits are approved, construction is expected to be complete in late December of this year or early January 2025.

