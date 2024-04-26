San Diegois opening its first permanent shelter for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.
Why it matters: Nearly 30% of LGBTQ youth report experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives nationwide, which puts them at an increased risk for mental health issues.
They will provide case management, transportation assistance, employment support, outreach to youth on the street and basic needs such as food, showers, mail service, laundry and clothing, the Union-Tribune previously reported.
It's also near public transit and San Diego City College.
What's next: The San Diego Housing Commission, which is converting the space, plans to submit documents to the city in late May for the building permit process.
If permits are approved, construction is expected to be completed in late December 2024 or early January 2025.