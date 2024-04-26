Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

San Diego is opening its first permanent shelter for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. Why it matters: Nearly 30% of LGBTQ youth report experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives nationwide, which puts them at an increased risk for mental health issues.

In San Diego, about 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ+.

The big picture: Rates of suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ+ youth have trended upward in recent years, according to a recent The Trevor Project report.

In California, 44% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in 2022.

Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D) announced Friday that he secured $1.5 million of federal funding to convert unused office space into a 44-bed shelter in East Village.

Zoom in: The San Diego LGBT Community Center, San Diego Youth Services and the YMCA of San Diego County will operate the shelter.

They will provide case management, transportation assistance, employment support, outreach to youth on the street and basic needs such as food, showers, mail service, laundry and clothing, the Union-Tribune previously reported.

It's also near public transit and San Diego City College.

What's next: The San Diego Housing Commission, which is converting the space, plans to submit documents to the city in late May for the building permit process.