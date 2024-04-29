Sips and Snacks: One of Yelp's best brunch spots
Two San Diego brunch spots are among the best in the country, according to a new Yelp ranking.
Dig in: One of them is Sugar and Scribe in La Jolla, where I spent a recent sunny Sunday afternoon on the patio, and it'd be a great spot for a Mother's Day brunch.
Driving the news: Sugar and Scribe ranked 20th on Yelp's top 100 brunch spots of 2024, released Monday. The list is based on business ratings and review volume.
- Werewolf, a Gaslamp pub famous for its karaoke, ranked 18th.
Best bites: There's a reason one of Sugar and Scribe's most popular menu items is the Crabby Royale Benedict ($24).
- The crab cakes are meaty and it's topped with perfectly poached eggs, avocado, arugula and a spicy sriracha hollandaise.
- Get a side salad or potatoes served in a mini cocotte.
- Coconut lovers should order the blue moon latte.
What to try: The healthy skillet ($20) was also satisfying.
- It's a hefty portion of egg whites, roasted chicken, roasted tomatoes, gouda, garlic sautéed spinach, and micro cilantro on roasted potatoes plus a side of red-eye gravy.
The vibe: The covered, dog-friendly patio is decked out with florals, creating a lively atmosphere that's good for groups.
- Visit the in-house bake shop for decadent treats and novelty candy.
- Sit at the bakery counter inside if you're just looking for pastries and coffee, or cocktails.
Stop by: No reservations; it's open 7am-3pm daily at 7660 Fay Ave.
More Sips and Snacks: Brunch at Madi in Normal Heights or Blue Whale in La Jolla.
