The Crabby Royale Benedict at Sugar and Scribe. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Two San Diego brunch spots are among the best in the country, according to a new Yelp ranking. Dig in: One of them is Sugar and Scribe in La Jolla, where I spent a recent sunny Sunday afternoon on the patio, and it'd be a great spot for a Mother's Day brunch.

Driving the news: Sugar and Scribe ranked 20th on Yelp's top 100 brunch spots of 2024, released Monday. The list is based on business ratings and review volume.

Werewolf, a Gaslamp pub famous for its karaoke, ranked 18th.

Best bites: There's a reason one of Sugar and Scribe's most popular menu items is the Crabby Royale Benedict ($24).

The crab cakes are meaty and it's topped with perfectly poached eggs, avocado, arugula and a spicy sriracha hollandaise.

Get a side salad or potatoes served in a mini cocotte.

Coconut lovers should order the blue moon latte.

What to try: The healthy skillet ($20) was also satisfying.

It's a hefty portion of egg whites, roasted chicken, roasted tomatoes, gouda, garlic sautéed spinach, and micro cilantro on roasted potatoes plus a side of red-eye gravy.

The vibe: The covered, dog-friendly patio is decked out with florals, creating a lively atmosphere that's good for groups.

Visit the in-house bake shop for decadent treats and novelty candy.

Sit at the bakery counter inside if you're just looking for pastries and coffee, or cocktails.

Stop by: No reservations; it's open 7am-3pm daily at 7660 Fay Ave.

