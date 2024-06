Share on email (opens in new window)

I'll be going back to Madi ASAP. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

You can brunch daily in San Diego at Madi, a delightful cafe that gives retro '70s vibes with a modern twist. What's happening: It's a perfect spot to go with a group of girlfriends or on a cute morning date on Adams Avenue in Normal Hieghts.

The menu offers a mix sweet-and-savory options that should definitely be shared because that's the best way to brunch.

Menu items worthy of your time:

The G.O.A.T breakfast sandwich with ham, egg, Swiss and goat cheese, apricot habanero jam and arugula, plus perfectly crispy breakfast potatoes;

Thick and fluffy blackberry goat cheese pancakes;

A vibrant and refreshing "motor bike" cocktail: fresh watermelon, tequila, Italian amaro and ginger;

The cucumber cooler mocktail with elderflower and lime wasn't too sweet;

The waffle churro sticks served with jalapeƱo-blackberry sauce, maple cream cheese and fresh berries.

The intrigue: The mimosas are made with a variety of fresh juices and unique ingredients that feel sort of healthy?

There's the vitamin-packed orange pineapple kale, another has blue-green spirulina and one adds activated charcoal.

Of note: Madi is open for brunch every day from 8am-2pm "cause it's the lifestyle you deserve."

Pro-tip: They take reservations or walk-ins. If you have to wait, pop into Kiko + Sven and browse their locally-made goods and gifts.