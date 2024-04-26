Share on email (opens in new window)

Austin Staats takes a hit against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NLL

The San Diego Seals are ready to begin their playoff march, in hopes of bringing home their first National Lacrosse League title. Why it matters: The Seals have reached the playoffs in four consecutive seasons but were upset in last year's first round after entering the postseason as the league's top team.

Driving the news: Coach Patrick Merrill and the Seals went 13-5 this season, earning the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game against seventh-seeded Panther City.

How to watch: The Seals and Panther City meet at 7pm Saturday at Pechanga Arena.

The game won't be on TV but can be streamed on ESPN+.

State of play: Austin Staats scored 50 goals this season, a Seals record and good for fourth in the NLL.

Wes Berg notched 108 points (goals and assists combined) — second in Seals history only to the 109 he scored last year. He finished sixth in the league in total points.

Staats had 52 assists to go along with his goals this year.

Bottom line: A win Saturday would advance the Seals to a best-of-three semifinal series against the winner of the Albany FireWolves-Halifax Thunderbirds game Sunday.