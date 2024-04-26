Apr 26, 2024 - News

San Diego Seals begin march through National Lacrosse League playoffs

San Diego Seals vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Austin Staats takes a hit against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NLL

The San Diego Seals are ready to begin their playoff march, in hopes of bringing home their first National Lacrosse League title.

Why it matters: The Seals have reached the playoffs in four consecutive seasons but were upset in last year's first round after entering the postseason as the league's top team.

Driving the news: Coach Patrick Merrill and the Seals went 13-5 this season, earning the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game against seventh-seeded Panther City.

How to watch: The Seals and Panther City meet at 7pm Saturday at Pechanga Arena.

  • The game won't be on TV but can be streamed on ESPN+.

State of play: Austin Staats scored 50 goals this season, a Seals record and good for fourth in the NLL.

  • Wes Berg notched 108 points (goals and assists combined) — second in Seals history only to the 109 he scored last year. He finished sixth in the league in total points.
  • Staats had 52 assists to go along with his goals this year.

Bottom line: A win Saturday would advance the Seals to a best-of-three semifinal series against the winner of the Albany FireWolves-Halifax Thunderbirds game Sunday.

