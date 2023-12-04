2-minute San Diego Seals season preview
San Diego's pro lacrosse team is back.
Driving the news: The San Diego Seals are kicking off their fifth season at Pechanga Arena, and are once again title contenders in the National Lacrosse League.
- The Seals take on the Calgary Roughnecks at 7pm Saturday, with tickets starting at $15.
Catch up quick: The Seals play indoor, or "box," lacrosse — it's a faster paced game played on a smaller field surrounded by boards, resembling hockey more than field lacrosse.
- The games are physical, fast and high energy.
- Newcomers shouldn't have any problem picking up what's going on.
Zoom out: The Seals game day production packs in non-lacrosse entertainment, too.
- Pre-game and halftime festivities have included low-rider cruises on the turf, aerial silk acrobatics, fire twirling and dance performances, and the team DJs an upbeat music playlist throughout the game.
The intrigue: The Seals are owned by Joseph Tsai, the billionaire cofounder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba who also owns the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.
- The team is the subject of "War on the Floor," a "Drive to Survive"-style, behind-the-scenes documentary show available on Amazon Prime.
Details: The Seals had one of the best offensive seasons in league history last year, and return their top four scorers.
- Dane Dobbie and Curtis Dickson are both among the top 10 scorers in NLL history.
- Austin Staats emerged as the face of the franchise as a standout rookie in 2019.
Say goodbye: Brodie Merrill, the team's captain, defensive leader and brother of head coach Patrick Merrill, retired this fall after a career that has him ticketed for the Hall of Fame.
- Frank Scigliano, the team's goalie since their inception, has left, with 21-year-old Chris Origlieri set to take over between the pipes.
What we're watching: Keep an eye on Trevor Baptiste, the Seals new face-off man. No one is better.
