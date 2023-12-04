Dec 4, 2023 - Sports

2-minute San Diego Seals season preview

Austin Staats takes a hit to the neck against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Austin Staats of the San Diego Seals takes a hit during a March game played at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NLL

San Diego's pro lacrosse team is back.

Driving the news: The San Diego Seals are kicking off their fifth season at Pechanga Arena, and are once again title contenders in the National Lacrosse League.

Catch up quick: The Seals play indoor, or "box," lacrosse — it's a faster paced game played on a smaller field surrounded by boards, resembling hockey more than field lacrosse.

  • The games are physical, fast and high energy.
  • Newcomers shouldn't have any problem picking up what's going on.

Zoom out: The Seals game day production packs in non-lacrosse entertainment, too.

  • Pre-game and halftime festivities have included low-rider cruises on the turf, aerial silk acrobatics, fire twirling and dance performances, and the team DJs an upbeat music playlist throughout the game.

The intrigue: The Seals are owned by Joseph Tsai, the billionaire cofounder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba who also owns the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

  • The team is the subject of "War on the Floor," a "Drive to Survive"-style, behind-the-scenes documentary show available on Amazon Prime.

Details: The Seals had one of the best offensive seasons in league history last year, and return their top four scorers.

Say goodbye: Brodie Merrill, the team's captain, defensive leader and brother of head coach Patrick Merrill, retired this fall after a career that has him ticketed for the Hall of Fame.

  • Frank Scigliano, the team's goalie since their inception, has left, with 21-year-old Chris Origlieri set to take over between the pipes.

What we're watching: Keep an eye on Trevor Baptiste, the Seals new face-off man. No one is better.

