Austin Staats of the San Diego Seals takes a hit during a March game played at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NLL

San Diego's pro lacrosse team is back. Driving the news: The San Diego Seals are kicking off their fifth season at Pechanga Arena, and are once again title contenders in the National Lacrosse League.

The Seals take on the Calgary Roughnecks at 7pm Saturday, with tickets starting at $15.

Catch up quick: The Seals play indoor, or "box," lacrosse — it's a faster paced game played on a smaller field surrounded by boards, resembling hockey more than field lacrosse.

The games are physical, fast and high energy.

Newcomers shouldn't have any problem picking up what's going on.

Zoom out: The Seals game day production packs in non-lacrosse entertainment, too.

Pre-game and halftime festivities have included low-rider cruises on the turf, aerial silk acrobatics, fire twirling and dance performances, and the team DJs an upbeat music playlist throughout the game.

The intrigue: The Seals are owned by Joseph Tsai, the billionaire cofounder of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba who also owns the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

The team is the subject of "War on the Floor," a "Drive to Survive"-style, behind-the-scenes documentary show available on Amazon Prime.

Details: The Seals had one of the best offensive seasons in league history last year, and return their top four scorers.

Dane Dobbie and Curtis Dickson are both among the top 10 scorers in NLL history.

Austin Staats emerged as the face of the franchise as a standout rookie in 2019.

Say goodbye: Brodie Merrill, the team's captain, defensive leader and brother of head coach Patrick Merrill, retired this fall after a career that has him ticketed for the Hall of Fame.

Frank Scigliano, the team's goalie since their inception, has left, with 21-year-old Chris Origlieri set to take over between the pipes.

What we're watching: Keep an eye on Trevor Baptiste, the Seals new face-off man. No one is better.