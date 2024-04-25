1 stat to go: California's gig workers

Data: Flex Association; Map: Axios Visuals

About 5% of California's overall workforce engages in app-based work like DoorDash, Uber or Lyft, according to a recent study.

Why it matters: Gig work offers a flexible way to earn a living or just make an extra buck — but many such workers are fighting for better pay, benefits and more.

By the numbers: California had 870,000 workers in the app-based rideshare and delivery industry in 2022, per the study by the trade group Flex.

That workforce — the largest in the country by raw numbers — contributed $38 billion to the state economy that year.

The big picture