Apr 25, 2024 - News

1 stat to go: California's gig workers

headshot

App-based workers' share of labor force, 2022
Data: Flex Association; Map: Axios Visuals

About 5% of California's overall workforce engages in app-based work like DoorDash, Uber or Lyft, according to a recent study.

Why it matters: Gig work offers a flexible way to earn a living or just make an extra buck — but many such workers are fighting for better pay, benefits and more.

By the numbers: California had 870,000 workers in the app-based rideshare and delivery industry in 2022, per the study by the trade group Flex.

  • That workforce — the largest in the country by raw numbers — contributed $38 billion to the state economy that year.

The big picture

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Diego in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more