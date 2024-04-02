Share on email (opens in new window)

A bowl of black ramen at GONZO! and the shoyu ramen at HiroNori. Photos: Courtesy of GONZO! and Yueming Q.

Their signature dishes, which have house-made broths: Gonzo Black (black garlic oil over tonkotsu ramen), Gonzo Red (spicy miso ramen with chili oil) and Gonzo Green (vegan ramen with spinach noodles and tofu).

If you go: The GONZO! store, also in the Village Faire shopping center, is an extension of the ramen shop with Japanese imported goods, arcade games, apparel and tchotchkes.

HiroNori Craft Ramen in Hillcrest ranked 4th on Yelp's best ramen list.

What to try: HiroNori's traditional tonkotsu ramen. It takes 24 hours to prepare, with pork bones simmering for hours to get the right broth flavor and consistency.

The noodle dish is topped with bean sprouts, green onion, spinach, a half egg, seaweed, wood ear mushrooms and grilled pork chashu.

The shoyu ramen is also a standout.

There were 11 other notable San Diego spots lower on the list, including:

Buta Japanese Ramen in the Linda Vista area ranked 19th.

Sunshine Kitchen in Oceanside ranked 28th.

Menya Ultra, ranked 36th, started in Japan and has locations in Clairemont, UTC and Mira Mesa (currently closed for maintenance).

The fine print: Yelp ranked businesses based on an analysis of reviews in the app. If a business with multiple locations appeared on the list more than once, it only included the highest rated location.

What we're watching: Tsukemen, cold ramen noodles made for dipping in hot broth, is gaining popularity, with restaurants adding it to their menus and searches for the dish spiking 30% this year, according to Yelp.

Get a bowl from one of these spots to celebrate National Ramen Day on Thursday.