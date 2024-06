Andrea Cardenas is still on the ballot for re-election to Chula Vista City Council. Photos: City of Chula Vista

Former Chula Vista councilmember Andrea Cardenas and her political consultant brother, Jesus Cardenas, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft related to federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. State of play: The district attorney's office last year filed multiple felony charges against the siblings over funds received by Grassroots Resources, Jesus Cardenas' political consulting firm that managed campaigns for elected Democrats around the county and where Andrea Cardenas worked.

Despite her resignation, Andrea Cardenas remains on Tuesday's ballot to represent District 4 of Chula Vista.

Her lawyer has said she is not actively campaigning — although a political action committee disclosed spending $24,500 on her behalf — but that she will serve, if re-elected.

The latest: After initially pleading not guilty, the siblings pleaded guilty to charges that they improperly received $176,227 in PPP loans, then used the money for personal expenses, credit card bills and to retire campaign debt, the Union-Tribune reported.

Andrea Cardenas' lawyer said they were nearing a plea deal but that her client's resignation from the council was unrelated to those discussions.

Flashback: Jesus Cardenas was chief of staff to San Diego councilmember Stephen Whitburn at the time of the PPP loan, but he left that position nearly a year ago amid questions about conflicts of interest between his firm's clients and city business.

Jesus Cardenas and his firms had previously been scrutinized for a network of Democratic clubs they controlled that existed only on paper, but which orchestrated the county party's endorsements.

What's next: Jesus Cardenas will face sentencing March 27; his sister's sentencing is set for Aug. 28, the U-T reported.