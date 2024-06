Many San Diego flood victims have extra time to file income and property taxes, thanks to relief from the county and federal government. Why it matters: Local residents and businesses affected by the January storms can continue rebuilding their lives "without the burden of a tax deadline hanging over their shoulders," said the Rev. Shane Harris, who spearheaded efforts to get property taxes deferred.

The latest: San Diego County residents now have until June 17 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, following a push from San Diego lawmakers to delay Tax Day because of the floods.

Driving the news: The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Tuesday deferring supplemental property tax payments for impacted property owners.

This assistance generally applies to new homeowners and property owners or those that made recent additions to their property, according to county assessor Jordan Marks.

The fine print: Property tax payments are automatically deferred for residents who apply before the original April 10 deadline.

Their new deadline will be 30 days after they're done rebuilding their damaged property, which could be anywhere from six months to six years, Marks said.

State of play: The county ordinance expands local tax relief efforts following the severe storms that destroyed local businesses and homes.

Homeowners with more than $10,000 in damage or commercial property owners with 20% or more of their property damaged can apply for reduced property taxes.

The lower property tax will remain in effect until the property is rebuilt or repaired.

Between the lines: Most flood victims did not have insurance to cover this type of damage, so the money is coming out of pocket to rebuild a safe home without mold, Marks said.