The best live music to see in San Diego this March

Preservation Hall Jazz Band plays the Belly Up Tavern last March 9. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Summer concert announcements are coming fast, but there's a healthy slate of March shows worth hitting first. But first, celebrate with a rare Feb. 29 leap year show:

Singer-songwriter Jesus Gonzalez is playing St Luke's Episcopal Church in North Park at 7pm Thursday. $15 at the door

Andy's here with the March rundown:

March 2 — Noche de Cumbia at Quartyard — Psychedelic cumbia band Los Shadows shares the bill with fellow National City stars Los Sleepwalkers. $15

March 8 — Spacehall Sound Machine at Winstons — The local band's vinyl release party in Ocean Beach promises to be a party. $12

March 9 — Sierra Ferrell at The Sound — The country singer-songwriter brings her talents to North County. $49

March 9 — Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Belly Up — The legendary New Orleans brass band heads to Solana Beach. $45

March 10 — Real Estate at the Observatory — The jangly, aughts-era, indie act is out with a new album. $41

March 13 — SkateJazz at Che Cafe — The jazz band that made a hit of Barrio Logan jazz nights is playing UCSD's iconic venue. $12

March 13 — Eric Bellinger at Music Box — The Grammy-nominated R&B artist who's written tracks for Usher, Justin Bieber and Trey Songz. $27.50

March 14 — Lil Tecca at Soma — The New Yorker's Hvn on Earth Tour brings a four-act rap show to Point Loma. $35

March 15 — Mariah the Scientist at Soma — Atlanta R&B star comes to town as part of her new album tour, "To Be Eaten Alive." $40

March 25 — Bruce Springsteen at Pechanga Arena — If gouging resale prices for the sold-out, rescheduled show are too steep, maybe just give "Balboa Park" a spin. $125+

March 28 — Dogs in a Pile at Winstons — This up-and-coming New Jersey band is posting up on the West Coast for a bit, and this is the first show of a Winstons residency. $15