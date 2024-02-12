2 hours ago - News

Mansion tax won’t hit 2024 ballot

headshot
Illustration of a real estate for sale sign with the word NOPE on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

San Diego voters won't weigh in on a "mansion tax" on November's ballot.

Why it matters: The biggest push to generate a new revenue source for low-income housing is dead for this election cycle, after historic flooding last month increased political attention on the city's decrepit stormwater system.

State of play: Trade group The San Diego Housing Federation announced it'll pick up the effort again in 2026.

  • The measure would have charged a 1.75% to 2.25% tax on the sale of real estate above $2.5 million and dedicated the funds to new affordable-housing projects.
  • It was modeled after a similar measure that Los Angeles voters passed in 2022.

What's next: City Council president Sean Elo-Rivera, one of the San Diego measure's earliest and most prominent backers, pledged earlier this month to put a tax dedicated for stormwater infrastructure on the 2024 ballot in the aftermath of our city's catastrophic flooding.

Between the lines: Collective wisdom holds that multiple tax measures on the same ballot cannibalize support from one another, which often pits would-be measures against each other for support to go before voters.

What they're saying: After the recent floods destroyed housing, it became "very clear there is a dire need for updated stormwater infrastructure," said Stephen Russell, president of the San Diego Housing Federation.

What we're watching: Whether Mayor Todd Gloria and council member Raul Campillo commit to pursuing a November sales tax for city operations.

  • They floated the idea last year, but it didn't make it into the mayor's state-of-the-city speech.
  • The head of the city's union for white-collar workers said he and other supporters would poll that measure early this year, as they consider their options.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more