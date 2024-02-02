A ballot measure to fund stormwater repairs and flood recovery will be put before voters in November if City Council president Sean Elo-Rivera gets his way.

Why it matters: Hundreds of southeastern San Diego residents have been displaced or suffered significant property damage from last week's historic flooding due to the failure of a stormwater system that local officials have long known was inadequate and underfunded.

A second storm hit residents Thursday, thankfully without a repeat of the historic flooding, and another is expected to hit the region early next week.

What he's saying: "Those storms will keep coming, and the climate won't stop changing, while we get bogged down by politics and bureaucracy," Elo-Rivera said Wednesday at a meeting of the Council's rules committee. "The time for action is now."

He provided few details, promising to introduce a measure to the committee in the coming months, and that its specific tax or fee structure was undetermined.

"I'm proposing this measure because as a Council member this is the tool available to address major issues, and I refuse to let another election go by without trying to solve a problem that's plagued our city for generations."

Flashback: Elo-Rivera's office pursued a similar measure in 2021, following an audit that dinged the city for a funding deficit that's since reached $1.6 billion.

That audit required the city's stormwater department to build a long-term financing strategy and explore a possible ballot measure to close the gap, but pursuit of a measure died in February 2022 following unfavorable polling.

Between the lines: Residents of single-family homes pay 95 cents per month in San Diego for stormwater management.

Chula Vista was the only California city surveyed by auditors that paid less, while San Jose and Sacramento each charged more than 10 times that.

Details: Previous efforts examined two ways to charge fees — one charging a flat rate for every property, and another would charge a rate per square foot of impermeable area.

The property-based structure would have charged $5.67 to $7.42 a month, while an impermeable area method would range from $10.67 to $13.33 monthly.

State of play: Old San Diego political wisdom holds that multiple tax measures on a ballot cannibalize support from one another, leaving proposals in the run-up to an election competing among officials to be selected to go before voters.

That could leave three other revenue measures eyeing Elo-Rivera's commitment — a countywide sales tax for transportation, a property-transfer tax on mansions for low-income housing, and a citywide sales tax for general services.

Yes, but: Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilman Raul Campillo have been backing the sales tax, but at a Wednesday press conference before Elo-Rivera's announcement, Gloria acknowledged the basic dynamic animating the measure.