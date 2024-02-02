Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Friday is Groundhog Day, meaning people nationwide are waiting to see Punxsutawney Phil's prediction on how long winter will last.

The intrigue: California has its own forecaster: Mojave Maxine, a desert tortoise at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

Around Thanksgiving, Maxine and her tortoise roommates typically enter brumation — when desert reptiles go into their insulated, underground burrows to sleep and survive cold winters.

When she emerges, usually in February, it means springtime has arrived.

The zoo also runs a contest for kids in neighboring counties to guess the date and win a field trip for their class.

Reality check: Do people in San Diego — or other warmer weather areas — pay attention to this tradition?

A proposal: San Diego should designate its own mascot to predict how bad May Gray and June Gloom will be.

Maybe the sea lions can tell us something?

Our thought bubble: Growing up on the East Coast, Groundhog Day was a big deal for us.