Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom is San Diego's newest jazz club

San Diego's newest jazz club is open.

State of play: Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom, a 1920s-style jazz and supper club, is the latest unveiling as part of the $31 million renovation of the Lafayette Hotel on El Cajon Boulevard.

Zoom in: The club emphasizes its historic elements — a clamshell stage and sunken dance floor — and has already made a splash with its cocktail program and some early big shows.

San Diego breakout stars Thee Sacred Souls christened it last month — a significantly smaller venue than they usually play — ahead of their international tour starting in March.

Drummer Zak Najor played the room last Saturday, with his Zak Najor & Friends outlet welcoming fellow Greyboy All-Stars founder Karl Denson to the stage.

What we're watching: