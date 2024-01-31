Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom is San Diego's newest jazz club

1 hour ago - Culture

Zak Najor and Friends at Lou Lou's

Zak Najor and Friends, including Karl Denson, at Lou Lou's on Jan. 27. Photo: Brian Kaufman

San Diego's newest jazz club is open.

State of play: Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom, a 1920s-style jazz and supper club, is the latest unveiling as part of the $31 million renovation of the Lafayette Hotel on El Cajon Boulevard.

Zoom in: The club emphasizes its historic elements — a clamshell stage and sunken dance floor — and has already made a splash with its cocktail program and some early big shows.

  • San Diego breakout stars Thee Sacred Souls christened it last month — a significantly smaller venue than they usually play — ahead of their international tour starting in March.
  • Drummer Zak Najor played the room last Saturday, with his Zak Najor & Friends outlet welcoming fellow Greyboy All-Stars founder Karl Denson to the stage.

What we're watching:

  • Thursday: The Danny Green Trio, a jazz outfit paired with a five-course, prix fixe dinner.
  • Friday: Kimmi Bitter, last year's San Diego Music Awards winner for best country artist.
