1 hour ago - Culture
Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom is San Diego's newest jazz club
San Diego's newest jazz club is open.
State of play: Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom, a 1920s-style jazz and supper club, is the latest unveiling as part of the $31 million renovation of the Lafayette Hotel on El Cajon Boulevard.
Zoom in: The club emphasizes its historic elements — a clamshell stage and sunken dance floor — and has already made a splash with its cocktail program and some early big shows.
- San Diego breakout stars Thee Sacred Souls christened it last month — a significantly smaller venue than they usually play — ahead of their international tour starting in March.
- Drummer Zak Najor played the room last Saturday, with his Zak Najor & Friends outlet welcoming fellow Greyboy All-Stars founder Karl Denson to the stage.
What we're watching:
- Thursday: The Danny Green Trio, a jazz outfit paired with a five-course, prix fixe dinner.
- Friday: Kimmi Bitter, last year's San Diego Music Awards winner for best country artist.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.