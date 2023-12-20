Legit low-key kickbacks: NYE edition
It's almost 2024, which means it's time to make New Year's Eve plans.
Here are some of the events around San Diego that we've got our eye on:
🐟 Herb & Sea dinner and a dip
Enjoy a sophisticated, 4-course pre-fixe menu, plus a champagne toast. The after-dinner skinny dip at Moonlight Beach is optional, and comes with a free hot toddy, embroidered towel and a fire on the patio.
When and where: Reserve a table from 5-9pm at Herb & Sea in Encinitas
Cost: $110 per person
Plus: Herb & Wood in Little Italy also hosts an indulgent dinner party.
🎙️ Thee Sacred Souls at The Sound
Celebrate a bit early with San Diego's breakout soul stars as they come home for a two-night run at the newest venue in town. Yes, unfortunately both nights are already sold out, but tickets are available on secondary markets and it's going to be a great, great show.
When and where: Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, 8pm at The Sound
Cost: At the mercy of the whimsy of algorithmic demand pricing.
🪩 FNGS CRSSD presents Proper NYE/NYD 2024
This annual two-date festival from the afternoon of New Year's Eve through the evening of New Year's Day at Petco Park offers over 50 DJs for anyone who just wants to dance.
When and where: Dec. 31, 3pm to Jan. 1, 12:30 am. Jan. 1, 1pm to 10pm at Petco Park.
Cost: Again, sold out, but tickets are available on secondary markets.
🛥️NYE Yacht Party
Cruise through the harbor on the Adventure Hornblower yacht with three levels of open bars, DJs, dancing and views of the city.
When and where: Dec. 31 at 9pm
Cost: Tickets are $200, reserved tables are $300
🎆 Fireworks and friends
Make your own NYE party at Kate Sessions Park, Fiesta Island or another beach, enjoy Seaworld's fireworks show over Mission Bay and reminisce on the year around a bonfire.
When and where: Fireworks start at 9pm
Cost: Free
My thought bubble: My birthday is the day before NYE, so my celebrations are usually a combo-pack. The fancy dinner and a house party with friends is my go-to, but my top pick would be a low-key weekend getaway in Joshua Tree.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.