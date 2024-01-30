Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

More than 18% of millennial San Diegans lived with their parents in 2022, per the latest census figures available.

By "millennials," we mean the official definition — those between the ages of 27 and 42 — rather than the colloquial usage roughly translated as "any person younger than me who I do not like."

State of play: San Diego's percentage of millennials who have moved home is above the national average of 15.8% but doesn't rank among the five markets in the country with the largest share.

Our neighbors in Riverside (28.3%) and Los Angeles (25.5%) are well ahead.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and returning to their childhood homes.

The number of Americans ages 25-34 living at home has jumped 87% in the past two decades.

Zoom out: Millennials aren't the only generation feeling the crunch from San Diego's high housing costs.