2 hours ago - Culture
More San Diego millennials are moving home
More than 18% of millennial San Diegans lived with their parents in 2022, per the latest census figures available.
- By "millennials," we mean the official definition — those between the ages of 27 and 42 — rather than the colloquial usage roughly translated as "any person younger than me who I do not like."
State of play: San Diego's percentage of millennials who have moved home is above the national average of 15.8% but doesn't rank among the five markets in the country with the largest share.
- Our neighbors in Riverside (28.3%) and Los Angeles (25.5%) are well ahead.
Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and returning to their childhood homes.
- The number of Americans ages 25-34 living at home has jumped 87% in the past two decades.
Zoom out: Millennials aren't the only generation feeling the crunch from San Diego's high housing costs.
- The share of multigenerational households — those with three or more generations living under the same roof — is climbing as well, increasing 20% nationwide from 2010 to 2020.
- San Diego's share of multigenerational households in 2020 was 9.1%, compared to the national average of 7.2%.
