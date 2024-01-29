1 hour ago - Food and Drink

This not-so-secret bakery in South Park is one of San Diego's best

headshot
A sticky bun topped with hazelnuts sitting on an outdoor table.

A seasonal, sourdough sticky bun at Secret Sister. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

South Park's Secret Sister bakery, which specializes in sourdough treats, is one of the best in San Diego.

State of play: The raspberry, dark chocolate and hazelnut sticky bun is the winter seasonal flavor, and the Saturday morning treat might become a weekly habit for Kate.

Details: The seasonal, sourdough sticky buns are available only on weekends and in rotating flavors. You don't want to miss this one.

  • It's just the right amount of gooey and is topped with crunchy hazelnuts. The ribbons of fresh raspberry balance out the richness of the chocolate.

When and where: The bakery is open 8am-2pm daily; the sticky buns come out of the oven at 9am on weekends.

Andy's rec: Get a gougères or two or three.

More: Check out these other delicious bakeries in San Diego.

