This not-so-secret bakery in South Park is one of San Diego's best

South Park's Secret Sister bakery, which specializes in sourdough treats, is one of the best in San Diego.

State of play: The raspberry, dark chocolate and hazelnut sticky bun is the winter seasonal flavor, and the Saturday morning treat might become a weekly habit for Kate.

Details: The seasonal, sourdough sticky buns are available only on weekends and in rotating flavors. You don't want to miss this one.

It's just the right amount of gooey and is topped with crunchy hazelnuts. The ribbons of fresh raspberry balance out the richness of the chocolate.

When and where: The bakery is open 8am-2pm daily; the sticky buns come out of the oven at 9am on weekends.

Andy's rec: Get a gougères or two or three.

More: Check out these other delicious bakeries in San Diego.