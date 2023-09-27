16 mins ago - Food and Drink

5 San Diego bakeries worth checking out

Kate Murphy
A golden croissant cut in half with crumbs on a cutting board.

IZOLA's croissants are made with 96 layers of French butter. Photo: Jeffrey Brown/IZOLA

Sometimes you need to start your morning with a flaky chocolate croissant or a decadent donut. To add some balance to San Diegans' active lifestyle, the city boasts more than a few amazing bakeries to satisfy your sugar cravings.

Here are a handful of bakeries and donut shops worth checking out:

VGs Bakery

This "very good" bakery is a local favorite in Cardiff-by-the-Sea that has a line out the door on Saturday mornings.

  • The Mette family has run this old-fashioned spot, best known for its donuts, since 1969.

Location: 106 Aberdeen Dr., Cardiff

Hours:

  • Tuesday-Thursday from 5am-5pm
  • Friday 5am-6pm
  • Saturday 6am-6pm
  • Sunday 6am-5pm

What to order: Fill a box with donuts and other fresh pastries like bear claws, cinnamon rolls and raspberry-braided sweet rolls.

IZOLA Bakery

If you’re craving a hot, flaky croissant fresh from the oven, this historic photo studio loft in the East Village downtown is where you need to go.

  • IZOLA specializes in sourdough loaves and carefully crafted croissants made with 96 layers of French butter.

Of note: Yelp named it the top bakery in the country in 2022.

Location: 710 13th St. #300, San Diego

Hours: Thursday-Sunday from 8am-1pm

What to order: Blackberry chocolate croissant or the everything croissant ... or maybe both!

Blackmarket Bakery

This North Park bakery says it provides "a conscious moment of indulgence," which is something everyone deserves.

  • Get seasonal scratch-made pastries and desserts, including scones, croissants, tarts, cookies and cakes, that will leave you wanting more.

Of note: Owner Rachel Klemek won the "Sweets Showdown: Cakes!" on Food Network's "Chopped."

Location: 4686 30th St., San Diego

  • They also recently opened a new location in East Village at 845 15th St.

Hours: Open daily from 7am-4pm.

What to order: Lemon almond lavender scone, jalapeños cheddar croissant or the crème brûlée tart.

Charlie's Best Bread

The name speaks for itself at this family-run bakery in Pacific Beach that gained popularity because locals could "smell Charlie’s from a mile away," according to the shop.

  • The cafe near the beach, which opened in 1988, serves sweet and savory organic challah, pastries and fresh breads like baguettes and ciabatta.
  • Their larger facility in Logan Heights also bakes and packages loaves and rounds for sale at grocery stores around San Diego.

Location: 1808 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Hours:

  • Sunday-Friday from 7am-7pm
  • Saturday 6am-7pm

What to order: Oatmeal banana blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll with icing and the marbled challah.

Azucar

The small-batch pastelitos are everything at this Cuban-style patisserie in Ocean Beach, where chef Vivian Hernandez-Jackson combines her French training with her Cuban roots.

  • Beyond the sweet and savory Cuban pastries, Azucar offers fresh-baked scones, muffins, quiches, cookies and Cuban sandwiches.

Location: 4820 Newport Ave., San Diego

Hours: 7am-4pm on weekdays and 8am-4pm on weekends.

What to order: Pastelito de guayaba y queso (guava cheese pastry) and a pastelito de carne that features mom’s picadillo recipe. Whatever you get, pair it with a Cuban coffee.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more