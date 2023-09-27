5 San Diego bakeries worth checking out

Share on email (opens in new window)

IZOLA's croissants are made with 96 layers of French butter. Photo: Jeffrey Brown/IZOLA

Sometimes you need to start your morning with a flaky chocolate croissant or a decadent donut. To add some balance to San Diegans' active lifestyle, the city boasts more than a few amazing bakeries to satisfy your sugar cravings.

Here are a handful of bakeries and donut shops worth checking out:

This "very good" bakery is a local favorite in Cardiff-by-the-Sea that has a line out the door on Saturday mornings.

The Mette family has run this old-fashioned spot, best known for its donuts, since 1969.

Location: 106 Aberdeen Dr., Cardiff

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday from 5am-5pm

Friday 5am-6pm

Saturday 6am-6pm

Sunday 6am-5pm

What to order: Fill a box with donuts and other fresh pastries like bear claws, cinnamon rolls and raspberry-braided sweet rolls.

If you’re craving a hot, flaky croissant fresh from the oven, this historic photo studio loft in the East Village downtown is where you need to go.

IZOLA specializes in sourdough loaves and carefully crafted croissants made with 96 layers of French butter.

Of note: Yelp named it the top bakery in the country in 2022.

Location: 710 13th St. #300, San Diego

Hours: Thursday-Sunday from 8am-1pm

What to order: Blackberry chocolate croissant or the everything croissant ... or maybe both!

This North Park bakery says it provides "a conscious moment of indulgence," which is something everyone deserves.

Get seasonal scratch-made pastries and desserts, including scones, croissants, tarts, cookies and cakes, that will leave you wanting more.

Of note: Owner Rachel Klemek won the "Sweets Showdown: Cakes!" on Food Network's "Chopped."

Location: 4686 30th St., San Diego

They also recently opened a new location in East Village at 845 15th St.

Hours: Open daily from 7am-4pm.

What to order: Lemon almond lavender scone, jalapeños cheddar croissant or the crème brûlée tart.

The name speaks for itself at this family-run bakery in Pacific Beach that gained popularity because locals could "smell Charlie’s from a mile away," according to the shop.

The cafe near the beach, which opened in 1988, serves sweet and savory organic challah, pastries and fresh breads like baguettes and ciabatta.

Their larger facility in Logan Heights also bakes and packages loaves and rounds for sale at grocery stores around San Diego.

Location: 1808 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Hours:

Sunday-Friday from 7am-7pm

Saturday 6am-7pm

What to order: Oatmeal banana blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll with icing and the marbled challah.

The small-batch pastelitos are everything at this Cuban-style patisserie in Ocean Beach, where chef Vivian Hernandez-Jackson combines her French training with her Cuban roots.

Beyond the sweet and savory Cuban pastries, Azucar offers fresh-baked scones, muffins, quiches, cookies and Cuban sandwiches.

Location: 4820 Newport Ave., San Diego

Hours: 7am-4pm on weekdays and 8am-4pm on weekends.

What to order: Pastelito de guayaba y queso (guava cheese pastry) and a pastelito de carne that features mom’s picadillo recipe. Whatever you get, pair it with a Cuban coffee.