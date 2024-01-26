Share on email (opens in new window)

Performers in the Circus Vargas in Laguna Hills in 2022. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Warm, sunny January days are back this weekend, so get outside and enjoy some of these events around San Diego.

Here's what's happening:

Friday

🎪 Circus Vargas

Enjoy the thrills of the circus as contortionists, aerial acrobats, jugglers and daredevils entertain the crowd.

When and where: 7:30pm Friday at North County Mall in Escondido, with more showtimes Saturday and Sunday.

7:30pm Friday at North County Mall in Escondido, with more showtimes Saturday and Sunday. Cost: Tickets are $25-$85

🍸 Cocktail-making class

Learn how to mix up drinks like the pros during this hour-long class at a downtown distillery and tasting room, then enjoy your handmade craft cocktails.

Saturday

⛳ Farmers Insurance Open

Watch your favorite golfers tee off and compete in the final round at this PGA Tour event on a course with ocean views.

When and where: 9am-5pm at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla

9am-5pm at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla Cost: Grounds tickets are $100 on Friday and $120 on Saturday.

🤘 Monster Jam

The 12,000-pound monster trucks are back tearing up the dirt in races, freestyle and skills competitions at this action-packed event.

When and where: The main event is at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium.

The main event is at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. Cost: Tickets are $28+

🧘 Yoga at Moonlight Beach

Grab a mat for this beachside yoga class, followed by a sip and shop event at the Aloha Collection store.

When and where: 9-10am at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas

9-10am at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas Cost: Free

⚽ San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour

Celebrate the new MLS team on the first stop of their events tour with a street soccer tournament, ​​live music, food vendors, a beer garden, art exhibits and team merch available.

When and where: 10am-8pm at the Oceanside Amphitheater

10am-8pm at the Oceanside Amphitheater Cost: Free

Sunday

🍉 Farmers markets

It'll be a beautiful day to browse for produce, flowers, artisanal goods, drinks and cuisines from local vendors.

When and where: Check out the markets in Hillcrest (9am-2pm), Leucadia (10am-2pm) and La Jolla (9am-1pm).

⚜️ Mardi Gras at SeaWorld

Join the party at this New Orleans-style carnival event with live music, colorful costumes and Creole and Cajun food at the park.