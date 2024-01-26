San Diego weekend events: Circus, beach yoga and farmers markets
Warm, sunny January days are back this weekend, so get outside and enjoy some of these events around San Diego.
Here's what's happening:
Friday
Enjoy the thrills of the circus as contortionists, aerial acrobats, jugglers and daredevils entertain the crowd.
- When and where: 7:30pm Friday at North County Mall in Escondido, with more showtimes Saturday and Sunday.
- Cost: Tickets are $25-$85
Learn how to mix up drinks like the pros during this hour-long class at a downtown distillery and tasting room, then enjoy your handmade craft cocktails.
- When and where: 7-8pm at You & Yours Distilling in East Village
- Cost: $50 tickets
Saturday
Watch your favorite golfers tee off and compete in the final round at this PGA Tour event on a course with ocean views.
- When and where: 9am-5pm at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla
- Cost: Grounds tickets are $100 on Friday and $120 on Saturday.
The 12,000-pound monster trucks are back tearing up the dirt in races, freestyle and skills competitions at this action-packed event.
- When and where: The main event is at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium.
- Cost: Tickets are $28+
Grab a mat for this beachside yoga class, followed by a sip and shop event at the Aloha Collection store.
- When and where: 9-10am at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas
- Cost: Free
⚽ San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour
Celebrate the new MLS team on the first stop of their events tour with a street soccer tournament, live music, food vendors, a beer garden, art exhibits and team merch available.
- When and where: 10am-8pm at the Oceanside Amphitheater
- Cost: Free
Sunday
It'll be a beautiful day to browse for produce, flowers, artisanal goods, drinks and cuisines from local vendors.
- When and where: Check out the markets in Hillcrest (9am-2pm), Leucadia (10am-2pm) and La Jolla (9am-1pm).
Join the party at this New Orleans-style carnival event with live music, colorful costumes and Creole and Cajun food at the park.
- When and where: Saturday and Sundays now through Feb. 25 at Seaworld in Mission Bay.
- Cost: Park tickets start at $70
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.