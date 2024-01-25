The third hole on the south course during the Pro-Am round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The PGA Tour's annual trip to Torrey Pines begins its second day Thursday, thanks to an unusual format it adopted three years ago that ends Saturday to duck competition from Sunday's NFL conference championships.

What's happening: Between 20,000 and 30,000 fans are expected to attend the Farmers Insurance Open, part of the tour's annual seven-event "West Coast Swing," with $9 million in winnings at stake for the 156 golfers competing in the four-day La Jolla event.

How it works: Grounds tickets, which allow visitors to wander the course, following golfers or posting up at a hole to watch the field come through, are still available.

Tickets start at $90 for Thursday, $100 Friday and $120 Saturday.

🚲 Parking access must be purchased in advance and starts at $40 — but there's a free bike valet.

Be smart: If this whole thing doesn't interest you, steering clear of everything west of the 5 north of PB until traffic clears out Sunday is a good idea.

State of play: Nick Dunlap, who became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour tournament in more than 30 years last Sunday, decided against playing in the Farmers after his life changed dramatically.

Yes, but: Scripps Ranch High and SDSU alum Xander Schauffele is looking to win his hometown tournament for the first time. He came into the week as the betting favorite to win.

Other players with local ties: J.J. Spaun (SDSU), Cameron Sisk (Valhalla High) and Charley Hoffman (Poway High).

What we're watching: Hoffman leads the pack of locals going into Thursday, with Spaun and Schauffele both tracking to make the cut and be around for Friday and Saturday. Sisk has some work to do.