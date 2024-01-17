1 hour ago - Music
5 great local bands to catch in San Diego this month
January is a good month for touring acts coming through town, but several local bands have shows coming up that you won't want to miss.
Here's a rundown of the gigs on our calendar the next few weeks — but do us a favor, reply to this email with any other local acts we're missing.
- Friday, Jan. 19: Los Shadows at the House of Blues — The National City-based surf and dream pop band is opening for Mexico City's Little Jesus during their swing through town. $40.
- Friday, Jan 19: Peach Cooler at Soda Bar — Female-fronted indie pop band that sounds like San Diego takes its sunny sound to City Heights. $15.97.
- Jan. 26: Band of Gringos at Winstons Beach Club — This classic rock power trio gets to play in their home base of Ocean Beach. $17.
- Jan. 27: La Diabla at Corazón del Barrio — The Tijuana-based cumbia dance party tops a packed bill in Barrio Logan. $20.
- Jan 30 & 31: Earthless at Casbah — Oceanside's psychedelic rock stars do their part celebrating Casbah's 35th anniversary. $30.
More San Diego stories
