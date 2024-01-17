1 hour ago - Music

5 great local bands to catch in San Diego this month

Illustration of the San Diego skyline, with word balloons with exclamation points in them popping up above it from left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

January is a good month for touring acts coming through town, but several local bands have shows coming up that you won't want to miss.

Here's a rundown of the gigs on our calendar the next few weeks — but do us a favor, reply to this email with any other local acts we're missing.

  • Friday, Jan. 19: Los Shadows at the House of Blues — The National City-based surf and dream pop band is opening for Mexico City's Little Jesus during their swing through town. $40.
  • Friday, Jan 19: Peach Cooler at Soda Bar — Female-fronted indie pop band that sounds like San Diego takes its sunny sound to City Heights. $15.97.
  • Jan. 26: Band of Gringos at Winstons Beach Club — This classic rock power trio gets to play in their home base of Ocean Beach. $17.
  • Jan. 27: La Diabla at Corazón del Barrio — The Tijuana-based cumbia dance party tops a packed bill in Barrio Logan. $20.
  • Jan 30 & 31: Earthless at Casbah — Oceanside's psychedelic rock stars do their part celebrating Casbah's 35th anniversary. $30.
