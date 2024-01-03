Share on email (opens in new window)

It's time to get started on your resolution to see more live music in 2024. Driving the news: The January slate of shows coming through town is pretty darn good, so we've compiled a list of highlights to get your music year started right.

First things first: Casbah is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a series of shows from beloved local bands — but many are already sold out.

Here’s a rundown of some other great shows coming up:

Jan. 6 – The Charlatans at House of Blues. These mainstays on the U.K. charts through the '90s are kicking off a U.S. tour.

Jan.12 – Slaughter Beach, Dog at the Observatory. Philly indie rockers bring their tunes tailor-made for kicking it on a porch to North Park.

Jan. 17 – Buck Meek at Casbah. The Big Thief guitarist brings his solo project back to the venue he thrilled in 2022 with material that ended up on last year's standout album.

Jan. 20 – Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country at Voodoo Room. I'm in physical pain that I'll miss this show after Donato's jammed-out country show was one of the best I saw last year.

Jan. 22 – Y La Bama at Casbah. Lus Elena Mendoza, singing in both English and Spanish, leads the languid, infectious folk-pop band.

Jan. 24 – Isaiah Rashad at Soma. Southern rap star Rashad is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his breakout mixtape.

Jan. 25 – Poolside at The Sound. I can't beat the band's description of itself: "daytime disco."

Jan. 26 – Dark Star Orchestra at The Sound. The granddaddy of Grateful Dead tribute acts, recreating specific legendary Dead concerts since 1997.