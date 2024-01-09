2024 San Diego housing market predictions

The tug of war over San Diego being a buyer's or seller's market will likely continue this year, but more palatable mortgage rates and upticks in inventory could open doors for buyers.

Why it matters: Many homeowners and wannabe buyers stood still in 2023, waiting for rates to drop before they made a move, Axios' Brianna Crane writes. Local real estate experts anticipate more action in 2024.

What they're saying: There's an expectation for interest rates to continue to drop, which will renew interest from buyers and sellers that should help boost inventory, Spencer Lugash, a local real estate broker and president of the San Diego Association of Realtors, said.

"That's a big factor in the affordability of homes to allow more buyers into the market and re-spark some excitement around real estate in San Diego," he told Axios.

What's happening: San Diego's housing shortage and low inventory means it's a good time to sell, according to Julie Chang, a local agent with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

Houses are still moving well because there is demand, but pricing a home correctly is critical.

Sellers should understand that owning a condo downtown doesn't have the same demand as a single family in North Park.

Zoom in: Inventory has increased over the past year and houses aren't getting dozens of offers anymore, so it feels like less of a frenzy than prior years.

Yes, but: Many buyers are priced out of the market and those looking in a specific zip code, at a set price point with unique characteristics are finding few options.

Plus: Availability and cost of homeowners insurance is worsening for Californians.

Reality check: "There is no point to predicting what is going to happen because none of us control market forces," Chang said.

Housing doesn't exist in a vacuum and there are outside factors like the bond market, stock market, jobs, inflation, war and other macro events that impact the industry.

The big picture: If the economy is steady, rates could land around 6%. If the economy stumbles, mortgage rates could fall more significantly, predicts Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

No one can say with certainty just how much mortgage rates will change because they are impacted by inflation and the Federal Reserve.

Between the lines: Lower mortgage rates won't clear all buyer hurdles, and actually could push home prices higher if demand surges and inventory remains low.

The bottom line: Make the best decision with data available now and buy with the ability to hold for seven to 10 years to weather a downturn, Chang suggests.