An aerial photograph of a Lennar Corp. development in San Diego in 2020. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The San Diego City Council approved a package on Tuesday of housing reforms Mayor Todd Gloria has pushed for months.

Driving the news: On a 7-1 vote, the Council approved Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Gloria's compromise on details in the plan after rejecting it in November.

Details: Gloria and Elo-Rivera's deal centered on changes to the Complete Communities program, which lets developers build bigger buildings with more units in exchange for providing units reserved for low- and middle-income residents.

The mayor's proposal let developers build the low-income units at a second location, while Elo-Rivera attempted to require they be within a mile of the original project.

They settled on allowing them within a three-mile radius, or in the same neighborhood.

Gloria's package would have replaced a program that let developers skip paying infrastructure fees if they built "microunits" with one that waived fees for three-bedroom apartments.

The compromise allows fee waivers for both types of apartments but reserves the three-bedroom units for families earning under 150% of median income.

What they're saying: "This item has been through the wringer and then some," Elo-Rivera said. "What's in front of us is going to create a situation that improves housing conditions in San Diego. It won't do that overnight."

The other side: Opponents of Gloria's package spoke against its prospect of damaging quality of life with new development and fueling gentrification.

"The reality of complete communities is generous increases in densities and land value, but fewer affordable units," said Paul Kruger, a community advocate.

Flashback: The policy bundle lost its most significant component in August, when the city's Planning Commission rejected Gloria's bid to opt into a state law allowing development of 10 units on single-family properties near transit.