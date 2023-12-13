City Council passes Gloria housing package on second try
The San Diego City Council approved a package on Tuesday of housing reforms Mayor Todd Gloria has pushed for months.
Driving the news: On a 7-1 vote, the Council approved Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Gloria's compromise on details in the plan after rejecting it in November.
Details: Gloria and Elo-Rivera's deal centered on changes to the Complete Communities program, which lets developers build bigger buildings with more units in exchange for providing units reserved for low- and middle-income residents.
- The mayor's proposal let developers build the low-income units at a second location, while Elo-Rivera attempted to require they be within a mile of the original project.
- They settled on allowing them within a three-mile radius, or in the same neighborhood.
- Gloria's package would have replaced a program that let developers skip paying infrastructure fees if they built "microunits" with one that waived fees for three-bedroom apartments.
- The compromise allows fee waivers for both types of apartments but reserves the three-bedroom units for families earning under 150% of median income.
What they're saying: "This item has been through the wringer and then some," Elo-Rivera said. "What's in front of us is going to create a situation that improves housing conditions in San Diego. It won't do that overnight."
The other side: Opponents of Gloria's package spoke against its prospect of damaging quality of life with new development and fueling gentrification.
- "The reality of complete communities is generous increases in densities and land value, but fewer affordable units," said Paul Kruger, a community advocate.
Flashback: The policy bundle lost its most significant component in August, when the city's Planning Commission rejected Gloria's bid to opt into a state law allowing development of 10 units on single-family properties near transit.
- The package also aims to usher industrial businesses out of residential areas in Barrio Logan.
