San Diego is pulling back on its recent attempt to revoke single-family zoning across a swath of the city.

Driving the news: The city's planning commission on Thursday rejected Mayor Todd Gloria's bid to make San Diego California's first city to implement SB 10, a 2021 law that lets cities strike single-family zoning near transit stations to instead allow up to 10 homes per lot.

SB 10 was included in a package of housing policies. The board on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rest of the city's housing package, which generated almost no discussion during the five-hour meeting.

Why it matters: Gloria pushed this measure as a key fix for the city to combat its housing shortage, but the stark change to single-family neighborhoods generated significant opposition that materialized as hours of public commenters railing against the proposal.

Between the lines: Cities across the state are free to ignore SB 10, and so far all have.

SB 10's allowance for up to 10 homes on single-family lots basically permits townhouse density.

Zoom in: San Diego coined its SB 10 implementation its "Missing Middle" package, borrowing from urban planning jargon that refers to housing between single-family homes and large apartments.

The SB 10 plan would have applied in the city's "sustainable development areas," or areas within a 1-mile walk of a light-rail stop or bus station with frequent service. Those areas cover more than a quarter of the city.

By the numbers: San Diego's state-mandated Housing Element, which outlines its housing needs and plan to satisfy them, says the metro area needs about 108,000 new homes by 2029.

That's more than 13,000 new homes built per year. For now, the city averages closer to 5,000 new homes annually, according to the city staff presentation Thursday.

What they're saying: "There's a reason that no other city has adopted SB 10," said Bill Hofman, chair of the planning commission, before making a motion not to approve it.

Multiple commission members invoked the board's reputation for supporting policies intended to drive homebuilding, but said they had apprehensions about SB 10.

In response, Heidi Vonblum, the city's planning director, said San Diego would commit to starting a working group to take a second look at SB 10, or alternatives.

What we're watching: With city staff's agreement to bounce SB 10 to a working group, and it's unlikely the City Council is asked to weigh in any time soon.