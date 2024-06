USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier celebrates during a win over the Brown Bears on Nov. 19 at Galen Center in Los Angeles Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We've got our typical full slate of football on Thanksgiving Thursday, but San Diego could also be looking at a new college hoops tradition. Driving the news: Four perennial NCAA Tournament teams are playing in the inaugural Rady Children's Invitational, which kicks off with two games Thursday and another two Friday at UCSD's LionTree Arena.

Thursday: The University of Oklahoma vs. University of Iowa at noon; Seton Hall University vs. University of Southern California at 2:30pm.

The University of Oklahoma vs. University of Iowa at noon; Seton Hall University vs. University of Southern California at 2:30pm. Friday: Oklahoma vs. either Seton Hall or USC at 12:30pm; Iowa vs. either Seton Hall or USC at 3pm.

Zoom in: Two-day passes for the event start at $60, and $5 from each ticket goes to Rady Children's Hospital.

Organizers already announced next year's participants as they work to build the event into a mainstay among other major Thanksgiving weekend basketball tournaments: Arkansas, BYU, Notre Dame and Purdue.

Zoom out: Fresh off winning the Continental Tire Main Event tournament in Las Vegas, SDSU's men's team is headed up the coast for a big game of its own.

The 4-1 Aztecs are facing the 2-2 Cal Bears on Saturday at 4pm for the showcase game in the SoCal Challenge at the Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano.

While we're here: In our season preview, we said the big question facing the Aztecs would be how the offense copes with the graduation of Matt Bradley, last year's leading scorer.