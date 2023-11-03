Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lamont Butler celebrates with teammates after advancing to the 2023 national championship. Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Aztecs basketball is back.

Driving the news: San Diego State University basketball is kicking off its season this week with games against Cal State Fullerton Monday and BYU Friday.

Get to Viejas Arena early Monday if you're going, to see the team unveil banners for last year's team.

Why it matters: SDSU is coming off the most successful season in program history after it lost the April national championship game, and it begins this year with the same lofty ambitions.

Guess who's back: The Aztecs start the season ranked 17 in the nation and are preseason favorites to win the Mountain West Conference.

Senior guard Lamont Butler — yea, the one who hit the buzzer beater to send the Aztecs to the championship — returns after flirting with the NBA draft.

He'll be joined in the backcourt by fellow senior Darrion Trammell, who should lead the team in scoring.

Senior forward Jaedon LeDee and senior guard Micah Parrish are other key returning contributors.

Meet the new guys: Transfers Reese Waters and Jay Pal are expected to log significant minutes.

Keep an eye out for these freshmen, too: Miles Byrd, Miles Heide, Elijah Saunders, BJ Davis.

What we're watching: Who will replace Matt Bradley, last year's leading scorer, as the focal point of the offense?